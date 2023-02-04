 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry ‘high and dry’ to deal with ‘massive backlash’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly left Prince Harry to ‘take the heat alone’ after his memoir received increased backlash.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made this admission.

The writer made these admissions in a new piece for the Mail Online.

The writer claimed, “It was Meghan Markle herself who publicly proclaimed that her relationship with Prince Harry was like ‘salt and pepper’. ‘We always move together,’ she insisted.”

“Well, not at the moment they don’t. That strategy has been torpedoed in 2023 as the Duchess of Sussex allows her husband to deal alone in public with the massive backlash prompted by his egotistical, puerile, nasty and divisive autobiography Spare, designed to destroy the reputation of his brother, the future king, and begin the process of dismantling the British monarchy as we know it.”

