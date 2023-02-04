ABC lovebirds Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes return 'unlikely'?

Good Morning America former anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may not appear together on any other network after ABC scandal, according to a PR expert.



According to The Sun, Eric Schiffer, chairman of the Reputation Management Consultants believed that neither Holmes nor Robach is "toast," it's unlikely they'll go on to work together elsewhere.

"The choices that they have as personalities are either their own show via YouTube [or] individual opportunities from other networks," he said.

"But the probabilities of them appearing together on another network are like a unicorn jumping over the gate of the White House. Highly unlikely."

"What you'll likely see is them going in different directions.

"They're just going to go into markets that will probably have a lot less attention and potentially entrepreneurial approaches like YouTube and others where they may actually monetize and do quite well."

"They have been devastated over what was a whirlwind romance turned apocalyptic because… the thing that they love, the entertainment and news side has now gone 'Kaboom,'" Schiffer added.

"They will need to decide how to pick up the pieces from the destruction and try to turn it positive."

Holmes and Robach formally parted ways with the network, after their romance scandal rocked the media industry.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," an ABC News Spokesperson said.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."