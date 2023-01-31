This is what Sania Mirza wants 'more'

Sania Mirza snuggles with her four-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik in this photograph shared on her Instagram feed on January 31, 2023. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

After her teary farewell from Grand Slam last week, it seems that the Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is finally getting to enjoy some much-needed downtime with her adorable son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Taking to the photo-sharing app Instagram, the 36-year-old shared pictures of herself spending quality time with her son. The mother-son duo look picture perfect in the two heart-warming images posted by Sania with the caption “more of this”.

In the first photo, Mirza is seen seated on a sofa with her son snuggling up to her. Dressed in a neon green sweatshirt and matching tights, the tennis star looks fresh giving off a casual and relaxed vibe.

The mom-of-one has let her hair down, both literally and figuratively. Sania and Izhaan — who is wearing a yellow T-shirt paired with grey sweatpants — look like they are having a great time as the celebrity athlete hugs her son tightly and smiles brightly at the camera.

The four-year-old, on the other hand, cheekily sticks his tongue out at the camera showing his mischievous side.

In the second photograph, Sania leaves a gentle peck on Izhaan's cheek as he enjoys the love and attention his mother is showering on him.



The cute mother-son pair has garnered immense love on the former's latest Instagram post with likes amounting to 120,852.

Earlier this month, Sania took to the app to share a heartfelt message after announcing her retirement plans. In the note, she detailed her journey in tennis and thanked her family and fans for their support throughout her career, and said that she was set to start a new chapter of her life and devote more time to her son.



After the moving and emotional trip down memory lane, Sania concluded her message on a hopeful note, saying that she did not see the retirement as an “end”.

“In fact, [it is] a beginning of many different memories to be created, dreams to be achieved and new goals to be set. My son needs me more than ever now and I can't wait to live a slightly quieter and calmer life while giving him more of my time than I have been able to give so far”.

It seems that that’s exactly what she is doing.

The popular Indian athlete — who played her first Grand Slam 18 years ago — participated in the last Australian Open event of her career last week.



She delivered a tear-jerking farewell speech at the Australian Open. The tennis star could hardly keep a check on her emotions and said: "I just want to start with that if I cry, these are happy tears and not sad tears so that’s just a disclaimer."