Saturday Feb 04 2023
John Legend opens up on his future on 'The Voice': 'I'll be back'

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

John Legend got candid with Enews correspondent Courtney Lopez on his future on The Voice, ahead of its season 23 premiere.

"I won't be here this season, but I'll be back," John Legend spoke on taking a break from NBC's The Voice.

Legend, 44, who recently welcomed newborn daughter Esti with wife Chrissy Teigen, admitted that he isn't sure how long he will maintain his position as the coach.

He said, "It's amazing that any show lasts as long as The Voice has lasted, and I'm proud to be part of the legacy of the show."

According to the outlet, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will reprise their role as coaches, as the show premieres on March 6, on the other hand, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will feature as first-timers.

Season 23 will be Blake Shelton's last season as a coach, as he has appeared on every season of The Voice since its premiere in 2011.

