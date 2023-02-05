Adele sweetly greets pal Gordon Ramsay during Las Vegas show, fans react

Adele was filmed greeting her pal and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay during one of her sell-out residency concerts at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Easy on Me songstress, 34, shared a kiss with Ramsay, 56, who sat in the 4,000 audience. The Grammy winner continued singing her famous ballad When We Were Young.

In the video, Adele was seen making her way to meet Ramsay before sharing a quick peck. The music diva looked sensational in a plunging black off the shoulder gown with her blonde tresses swept into a stylish up do.



Ramsay shared the video of his sweet interaction with Adele. He gushed about the show and Adele's 'stunning performance'.

“Hello….it’s an incredible show by @adele tonight ! Stunning performance. Congrats,” wrote the chef in the caption.

The chef’s fans and the singer’s admirers flocked to the comments section to relish in the moment, as one follower wrote, “@gordongram @adele A collab I didn’t know I needed and wanted!”. Another replied, “Chef is so charming.”

A third wrote, “Smitten! But we’re all smitten by her!”A fourth said: “Love Adele. She's amazing. It takes a lot for Gordon to be star stuck.”

Ramsay landed in Vegas to celebrate his Hell's Kitchen Restaurant's fifth anniversary and serving 2Million diners.