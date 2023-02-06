'My daughters are not on social media,' clarifies Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi. — PCB/File.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi clarified on Monday that his daughters are not on social media after an account impersonating one of his daughters emerged on Twitter.



The former captain shared a screenshot of a fake account impersonating his daughter Ansha on Twitter.

The former captain's daughter Ansha tied the knot with pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi last week.

"This is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake," tweeted Afridi and urged his followers to report the fake account.

Afridi's daughter Ansha tied the knot with star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on February 4 in a Karachi mosque.

After the Nikah, a reception was held where cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan were in attendance.



As soon as the pictures went viral, fans and followers wanted to see how the bride and groom looked. However, the couple left them wondering and curious, as they requested the guests to "turn off" their cell phones.

A big note, which was placed at the entrance of the venue, said: "The bride and groom cordially request you all to join them in an Unplugged Ceremony. Let's disconnect and be fully present in this special moment."

"The greatest gift you can give us today is to please turn off all phones and enjoy this special moment with us," said the note.