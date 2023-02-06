 
sports
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

'My daughters are not on social media,' clarifies Shahid Afridi

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi. — PCB/File.
Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi. — PCB/File.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi clarified on Monday that his daughters are not on social media after an account impersonating one of his daughters emerged on Twitter.

The former captain shared a screenshot of a fake account impersonating his daughter Ansha on Twitter.

The former captain's daughter Ansha tied the knot with pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi last week.

"This is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake," tweeted Afridi and urged his followers to report the fake account.

Afridi's daughter Ansha tied the knot with star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on February 4 in a Karachi mosque. 

After the Nikah, a reception was held where cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan were in attendance.

As soon as the pictures went viral, fans and followers wanted to see how the bride and groom looked. However, the couple left them wondering and curious, as they requested the guests to "turn off" their cell phones.

A big note, which was placed at the entrance of the venue, said: "The bride and groom cordially request you all to join them in an Unplugged Ceremony. Let's disconnect and be fully present in this special moment."

"The greatest gift you can give us today is to please turn off all phones and enjoy this special moment with us," said the note.

More From Sports:

Quetta Gladiators victorious against Peshawar Zalmi in exhibition match

Quetta Gladiators victorious against Peshawar Zalmi in exhibition match
Iftikhar Ahmed propels Quetta Gladiators to 185 runs against Peshawar Zalmi

Iftikhar Ahmed propels Quetta Gladiators to 185 runs against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 8: Quetta, Peshawar to clash in exhibition match today

PSL 8: Quetta, Peshawar to clash in exhibition match today
ACC to decide on venue of Asia Cup 2023 next month

ACC to decide on venue of Asia Cup 2023 next month
Naseem Shah appointed honorary DSP of Balochistan Police

Naseem Shah appointed honorary DSP of Balochistan Police

Shaheen Afridi furious after post-Nikah photos leaked

Shaheen Afridi furious after post-Nikah photos leaked
Sania Mirza’s 'secret' side

Sania Mirza’s 'secret' side
Kyrie Irving saga hangs over Nets' matchup with Wizards

Kyrie Irving saga hangs over Nets' matchup with Wizards
What gift did Shaheen Afridi, Ansha ask from wedding guests?

What gift did Shaheen Afridi, Ansha ask from wedding guests?
Shahid Afridi posts heartfelt note for daughter Ansha after Nikah with Shaheen

Shahid Afridi posts heartfelt note for daughter Ansha after Nikah with Shaheen
PSL 2023: When will the new trophy be unveiled?

PSL 2023: When will the new trophy be unveiled?
Mohammad Hafeez to continue his education at Karachi University

Mohammad Hafeez to continue his education at Karachi University