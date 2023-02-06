Grammys 2023: Trevor Noah mocks Chinese spy balloon during opening monologue

Trevor Noah has recently quipped about Chinese spy balloon during his opening monologue at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5.



Trevor, who came back as host of the Grammy for a third time this year, discussed about the row over the Chinese spy balloon, which reportedly entered US airspace earlier last week and it was shot down by a “military fighter jet”.

“My job is to be your eyes and ears,” joked the 38-year-old.

He added, “Think of me like a Chinese spy balloon. This is the room where it all goes down!”

Noah also mentioned about Harry Styles and Beyoncé in the monologue, where the latter became the most “awarded artist in the history of Grammys”.

Other winners at the event included Styles, who won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

For the unversed, Noah left The Daily Show last year, as his final episode was aired on December 8, 2022.