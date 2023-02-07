 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle struggling to 'brand' herself' beyond being Harry wife: 'Hard'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Meghan Markle is finding it tough to establish her brand identity apart from Prince Harry, says expert.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield notes how the Duchess of Sussex could discreetly be planning new projects separate from Harry.

"Harry and Meghan have told us repeatedly through multiple projects that Meghan gave up everything for Harry”, Kinsey said.

"Keeping all of their launches under wraps is their typical MO. It allows the Sussexes to shift the goalpost without looking like failures”, she said.

The expert then predicts that the mother-of-two will bring back her memoir.

"If we don’t see a February release for The Tig, it’s simply because the product is not perfect yet. But this is an important way for Meghan to brand herself beyond being Harry’s wife, and I believe it is a priority for her”, she added.

"I would anticipate lists of Archie and Lili’s favourite books, go-to snacks, DIY projects. Candid entries about how she manages her time or stress, a five-minute makeup routine for moms on the go; mini-meditations for busy moms, travel, interior design, interviews, those types of posts”, she said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle will bring 'Kardashian-style' affair to King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle will bring 'Kardashian-style' affair to King Charles coronation
Miranda Lambert reveals her passion besides singing

Miranda Lambert reveals her passion besides singing
Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford's intimate scene took two days to film

Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford's intimate scene took two days to film
Netflix to add live-action of popular manga series 'One Piece': Find out expected release date and more

Netflix to add live-action of popular manga series 'One Piece': Find out expected release date and more
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, Evan McClintock to get married soon

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, Evan McClintock to get married soon
Sofia Richie commemorates wedding celebrations with an intimate bridal shower

Sofia Richie commemorates wedding celebrations with an intimate bridal shower
Kevin Jonas hints at new music album and tour

Kevin Jonas hints at new music album and tour
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to break away from key royal traditions?

King Charles III, Queen Camilla to break away from key royal traditions?
Britons 'sick' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Britons 'sick' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan have a mini 'Clueless' reunion in their reprisal of iconic roles

Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan have a mini 'Clueless' reunion in their reprisal of iconic roles
Smokey Robinson talks about retirement

Smokey Robinson talks about retirement
Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic messages suggesting her split from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic messages suggesting her split from Tristan Thompson