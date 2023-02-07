Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom shares reaction to son’s Grammy tribute

 
Stephen Boss, most famously known as tWitch, was remembered during the 65th Grammy Awards which were held on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, in Los Angeles.

tWitch’s grieving mother still found it surreal to see the tribute after she lost her son two months ago.

The DJ and co-executive producer of the Ellen DeGeneres show committed suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was found in an LA hotel room on December 13th, 2022. He was 40 years old.

After the beloved dancer was featured in the 2023 Grammys' In Memoriam segment, his mother reacted in a message shared to her Instagram Story.

“It will never seem real,” she wrote alongside a snapshot from the tribute. “I miss you! I love you to infinity and beyond. Keep shining bright for us!”

She also added a white heart emoji, the hashtag #SLB (her son's initials: Stephen Laurel Boss) alongside an emoji of a white dove and an emoji of a broken red heart.

tWitch’s work in the industry began after he rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project and a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He served as a judge when the show returned in 2022, per People Magazine.

Boss was also known for his time on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. In 2014, he joined the show as a guest DJ. He became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer in 2020.

