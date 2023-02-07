 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Nora Fatehi celebrates her birthday with friends in Dubai
Nora Fatehi celebrates her birthday with friends in Dubai

Nora Fatehi celebrated her 31st birthday with her friends on a yacht, also danced her heart out on her special day.

Fatehi shared her dance video on her social media handle where she can be seen gathered around a bunch of friends. They all cheered her up while she flaunted her dance moves. She stood up at the deck of the yacht and entertained her friends.

The caption on the video read: “I tried to pay attention but attention paid me. #birthdaybehaviour.”

Some other videos also came out from her birthday bash. In another video, the Jedha Nasha dancer could be seen walking on a red carpet before stepping into the yacht.


Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash


Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash

Previously, Nora opened about about her birthday plans while talking to PinkVilla. She stated: “I’m very fortunate to have a core group of best friends from different parts of the world and this year my plan is to bring everyone together for the first time to Dubai and celebrate with me.”

Therefore, she did celebrate her birthday with her amazing friends circle in Dubai. The photos and video showed that she had a ball of a time with them, reported PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour

Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour
'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary

'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary
Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer for D-day

Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer for D-day
Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi, others 'attacked' while shooting in Karachi

Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi, others 'attacked' while shooting in Karachi
Kartik Aaryan poses with 'Shehzada' co-star Kriti Sanon in front of Taj Mahal

Kartik Aaryan poses with 'Shehzada' co-star Kriti Sanon in front of Taj Mahal
Arooj Aftab gets the honour to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards

Arooj Aftab gets the honour to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has THIS to say about their epic reunion in 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has THIS to say about their epic reunion in 'Pathaan'
Siddharth Malhotra Kiara Advani to tie the Knot on THIS date NOT February 6

Siddharth Malhotra Kiara Advani to tie the Knot on THIS date NOT February 6
R Madhavan's '3 Idiots' audition clip goes viral: Take a look

R Madhavan's '3 Idiots' audition clip goes viral: Take a look
Jackie Shroff officially joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' cast

Jackie Shroff officially joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' cast
Nora Fatehi speaks about her struggles in Bollywood, says 'she was bullied'

Nora Fatehi speaks about her struggles in Bollywood, says 'she was bullied'
Imran Khan makes rare appearance with Lokha Washington: See video

Imran Khan makes rare appearance with Lokha Washington: See video