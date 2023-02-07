Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash

Nora Fatehi celebrates her birthday with friends in Dubai

Nora Fatehi celebrated her 31st birthday with her friends on a yacht, also danced her heart out on her special day.

Fatehi shared her dance video on her social media handle where she can be seen gathered around a bunch of friends. They all cheered her up while she flaunted her dance moves. She stood up at the deck of the yacht and entertained her friends.

The caption on the video read: “I tried to pay attention but attention paid me. #birthdaybehaviour.”

Some other videos also came out from her birthday bash. In another video, the Jedha Nasha dancer could be seen walking on a red carpet before stepping into the yacht.











Previously, Nora opened about about her birthday plans while talking to PinkVilla. She stated: “I’m very fortunate to have a core group of best friends from different parts of the world and this year my plan is to bring everyone together for the first time to Dubai and celebrate with me.”



Therefore, she did celebrate her birthday with her amazing friends circle in Dubai. The photos and video showed that she had a ball of a time with them, reported PinkVilla.