Tuesday Feb 07 2023
Rakhi Sawant files FIR against husband Adil Durrani: Details inside

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Rakhi Sawant says 'Adil tried to hit her'

Rakhi Sawant has filed an FIR against husband Adil Durrani; the latter has been arrested by the police this morning.

Earlier today, Rakhi was called upon to the police station to record her statement as she filed a complaint against Adil. As per the investigating officer: “We have arrested Adil this morning. Right now, we are following the procedure. Rakhi had filed an FIR. We would be able to comment only after the investigation. We had been trying to find Adil for the past two days. Whatever complaints Rakhi has are being verified currently.”

On leaving the police station, Sawant spoke to the media and revealed that Durrani tried to hit her this morning. “Aj subah who mujhe maarne aaya tha, mere ghar pe. Maine turant Police ko call kiya.”

She further stated: “He had come to meet me in the morning without saying anything and started coercing me. I had already filed a case against Adil twice but never mentioned it in front of the media. The police had also explained to Adil at that time. During that time, a non-cognizable offence was written. It was converted into an FIR last night.”

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant was spotted with him last night at a restaurant. When media asked about the same, she replied: “Adil had suddenly come there to apologize to me. I didn't even want to talk to him, but he started feeding me at the behest of the media there. But we haven't talked.’

Rakhi now says that she does not want any kind of compromise anymore. She says that she has decided to get a divorce from Adil.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani tied the knot secretly in 2022. A few month later, Rakhi revealed that Adil was having an extra-marital affair, reports IndiaToday.

