Piers Morgan sparks fury after shaming Madonna for her racy Grammys outfit 

Tuesday Feb 07 2023
Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Piers Morgan has sparked anger on the internet after he called out Madonna for her latest striking look at the 2023 Grammys.

The Queen of Pop, 64, on Monday, left fans speechless after she unveiled her glam look for the star-studded event, held in Los Angeles.

The British TV host, 57, took to his Instagram handle and slammed the singer. In his ‘spiteful’ post, Piers compared her to a Halloween creature.

He wrote, “I thought Halloween was in October? [shocked emoticon]” which soon garnered a wave of backlash from him two million followers online.

Madonna’s fans flocked to the comments section and slammed Piers for his brutal dig.

“So awful comments about someone’s appearance are apparently OK if they are started by a “celebrity”? What a spiteful world we live in,” penned one social media user.

Another echoed, “Ah mate I [am] usually am on board with a lot of stuff you say but this is uncalled for,” while someone else said, “Ah, the old bullying technique. No matter what Madonna looks like, that’s her decision, no need to name call.”

Other comments included, “Why are you shaming her? Shame on you!”

Madonna arrived in style at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. She wore a stylish black tuxedo and took to the on stage to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who belted out their banger Unholy.

