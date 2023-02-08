Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with Sam Smith after 2023 Grammys

Sam Smith after winning his Grammy win doubled the celebration as they partied with the Hollywood sensation Leonardo DiCaprio at a private party after the awards ceremony.

The 65th Grammy Awards held on Sunday where many pop artists won awards in different music categories, including Smith, who bagged the trophy for Pop Duo/Group Performance with Kim Petras.

After the star-studded night, Smith partied at a private mansion bash where they were spotted having a good time with the Inception actor.

The 30-year-old artist made a beeline for DiCaprio after gushing about him as their “first crush” in Titanic.

Photographs obtained by The U.S. Sun showed the Unholy singer arriving at the party in Beverly Hills, along with a host of stars.

An insider said: "The party was probably one of the biggest of the night, despite it not being a record label bash, there were a lot of names there."

"Leo was in his usual baseball cap and trying to keep a low profile, I don't think he was caught by paparazzi" he added.

"I saw Sam in Leo's circle, they were chatting, and Sam looked like a kid in a candy shop, it was a very big night for them."

"I'm sure they couldn't believe they'd not only won a Grammy but then got to party with their biggest childhood crush."

The insider stepped into the party around 3:00 am as the partied lasted until 5 in the morning.

According to sources, the likes of Shawn Mendes and One Direction's Louis Tomlinson were also at the bash - which included a DJ set by Diplo.