Tuesday Feb 07 2023
Paul Rudd shares wise words to Chris Evans on being ‘Sexist Man Alive’

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Paul Rudd recently gave valuable advice to Avengers co-star Chris Evans for wearing the tag of sexist man alive for a year.

According to PEOPLE, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star had the title of sexist man in 2021, which was later given it to Chris last November.

“You know, I have a fantasy football thread and Chris is one of the teams,” said Paul in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

Paul continued, “So, there was some back and forth. There might even be a couple of Sexy Men in that football squad. Just over the text chain, [there was] a congratulations and passing of the torch.”

Paul also suggested to Chris, “Look, here's the deal, Chris. This comes with a lot of responsibility.”

“If you want to sit down and maybe have like, we'll probably need to spend the day, it's going to take hours, because there's a lot you have to live up to and there's a lot expected of you.”

Paul mentioned, “If you want to have like a real strategy session or what it's been like and what's required, I'm available. And I gave him a series of days.”

When asked about Chris response, Paul quipped, “Yeah, he’s never returned one text.”

“But he’s absolutely busy. He's the Sexiest Man Alive. There are no days off for that,” added Paul.

