Rohit Shetty recalls his struggle day: 'I used to get just INR 35'

Rohit Shetty reveals 'he worked as a spot boy for Kajol'

The most famous action director of India Rohit Shetty recently shared stories from his struggle period, says he used to get only INR 35 back in those days.

Rohit began his career as an assistant director in 1991 with Ajay Devgn’s debut film Phool Aur Kaante. Later on, he worked as an associate director for numerous films namely; Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Suhaag. All these film featured Ajay in the lead roles.

Previously while promoting his film Cirkus in show Curly Tales, he revealed that after his father MB Shetty’s death, he had to support his family due to which he had to leave school in 10th grade.

The Golmaal director said: “People think that since I’m from the film industry it must have been easy for me. When I started working, I used to get just Rs 35. Many times it happened that I had to choose between food and travel. Sometimes, I had to miss food and sometimes travel.”

He further revealed: “We were staying in Santa Cruz and then we shifted to Dahisar, to my grandmother’s house… it was very far. Then I started walking. I used to walk from Malad to Andheri, many times. It used to take me one and a half, two hours in the sun.”

The 48-years old filmmaker shared that he worked in the stunts department in film Haqeeqat in 1995. Shetty remarked that he used iron sarees for actor Tabu on the sets. He also worked as a spot boy for Kajol years ago, reports News18.

Today, Rohit Shetty is one of the most-prominent names in the entertainment industry having blockbuster films including; Singham, Dilwale, Sooryavanshi and the Golmaal franchise.