Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ when she is called ‘nepo baby’

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili which gathered good reviews from the audience. However, since she is a star kid, speculations are that she had it all ‘easy.’ In a recent interview, she revealed that she feels ‘hurt’ when people call her a product of nepotism.

In the interview, she said it loud and clear that she prioritizes her work above anything else. Continuing, she said she has always been very clear about her goals in life. She wishes to live up to the legacy her late mother created throughout her career. She also mentioned that she never practices arrogance, instead practices humbleness.

She also expressed her love for cinema and claimed she is good at what she does which is clearly proven from the films she does. She concluded with how hurt she feels when even after putting a lot of tears, swear and blood into her work, she is reduced to the title of ‘nepo baby.’ She also said that she values constructive criticism but some people on the internet are prone to snatch your happiness through ‘mean’ comments.

She will be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan next, she also has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. 

