Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Marvel's supervillain Kang 'actually' punch 'Ant-Man': 'It feels intense'

The Ant-Man star Jonathan Majors has entered the character so well that he actually punched Paul Rudd in Ant-Man 2.

“It’s legit,” Rudd continued. “It feels intense. He’s a great actor, and throughout the entire film, he really felt as if he was a formidable foe. He was also getting ready to go into Creed III, so anytime we’re doing any of that fight choreography, it was real. It was amazing.”

“We knew early on that we wanted to put Ant-Man and the Wasp against the big villain,” added Reed. “I loved Kang growing up as a comics reader. And we looked at a lot of Kangs, but I cast Jonathan because he had it all. He’s physically imposing. He is one of the most exciting actors I have ever met and worked with. He’s just a force of nature.”+

Further, the film's director Peyton Reed opened up about the upcoming film.

During the film's Westwood premiere, the filmmaker said, “This movie is the biggest of the three. We decided if we had a chance to make a third round, we wanted to go nuts."

“We wanted to beat Scott Lang up a little bit. It’s still comedic, but also it takes a very serious turn. We love the idea of putting the tiniest Avengers, and Avengers that maybe fans think are the least powerful Avengers, and [putting] them up against the most powerful villain in the multiverse.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will open in theatres on February 17.

