 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Sridevi's biography to be published soon by Westland Books

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Sridevi’s official biography to be published soon, details inside
Sridevi’s official biography to be published soon, details inside 

Sridevi's official biography by Westland Books titled as ‘Sridevi: The Life of a Legend’ will be published soon. It is a brief picture of everything the actress has contributed to cinema in terms of her art.

About the book, her husband Boney Kapoor said, "Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person. Dhiraj Kumar is someone she considered family. He is a researcher, writer and columnist. We are happy that he is writing a book that befits her extraordinary life."

Author Dhiraj Kumar said, "I am delighted that the venerable Westland Books will be publishing my debut book. My literary agent, Anish Chandy made this happen. I am thankful for the permission and support of Boney Kapoor and his family, Latha and Sanjay Ramaswamy, Suryakala, Maheshwari and Karthik, Reena and Sandeep Marwah."

Publishers think this book is a ‘360-degree portrait of Sridevi’. Sanghamitra Biswas, executive editor of Westland Books said, "What attracted us to this book was the wealth of research behind it. Dhiraj Kumar's friendship with Sridevi and her family enables him to offer a unique insight into the inner world of the very private star. This book will make readers rediscover an icon."

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur appear together in Kudiyee Ni Teri

Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur appear together in Kudiyee Ni Teri

Salman Khan announces completion of Kissi ka Bhai Kissi ki Jaan

Salman Khan announces completion of Kissi ka Bhai Kissi ki Jaan

Kiara Advani revealed 'one and only reason' she would get married in 2021

Kiara Advani revealed 'one and only reason' she would get married in 2021

Twitter floods with love as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first appearance post marriage

Twitter floods with love as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first appearance post marriage

Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files 'one of the nonsense films'

Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files 'one of the nonsense films'
Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ when she is called ‘nepo baby’

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ when she is called ‘nepo baby’
Rohit Shetty recalls his struggle day: 'I used to get just INR 35'

Rohit Shetty recalls his struggle day: 'I used to get just INR 35'
Raveena Tandon breaks silence on his past relationship with Akshay Kumar

Raveena Tandon breaks silence on his past relationship with Akshay Kumar
Nana Patekar turns down a Hollywood film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio: Here's why?

Nana Patekar turns down a Hollywood film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio: Here's why?

Rakhi Sawant faints outside police station while interacting with media amid Adil Durrani's arrest

Rakhi Sawant faints outside police station while interacting with media amid Adil Durrani's arrest
Goher Mumtaz lauds Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno': 'Song that can come close to 'Aadat's' popularity'

Goher Mumtaz lauds Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno': 'Song that can come close to 'Aadat's' popularity'
Abhishek Bachchan shares 'beautiful views' from Maldives featuring Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan shares 'beautiful views' from Maldives featuring Aishwarya Rai