Thursday Feb 09 2023
Prabhas's team quashes engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Rumors had it that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas is getting in Maldives next week
A few days back, news came out that rumoured couple Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is getting engaged in Maldives; the actor’s team has finally responded to the rumours.

While talking to ETimes, one of the close associates of Prabhas responded over the news saying they are just friends. “Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true," stated the associate.

The rumours of Kriti and Prabhas dating sparked during the promotions of film Bheidya. Kriti appeared on show Jhalak Dikhla Ja with Varun Dhawan to promote her film. During a fun banter with Karan Johar at the show, Varun hinted that the Adipursh duo is dating. He said: “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath.”

As per NDTV, Kriti Sanon also shared a post on the Instagram clarifying the situation. She wrote: "Rumours are absolutely baseless. Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless. “

