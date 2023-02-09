Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spotted with his mother, sister in LA

Pete Davidson has introduced his new flame Chase Sui Wonders to his mother and sister in Las Vegas.

As reported by The Sun, the former Saturday Night Live star and the Out of the Blue star were spotted hanging out with his mom Amy Davidson and sister Casey Davidson.

An insider told the publication that Pete and Chase were spotted locking lips at NFL's Pro Bowl following which they had a meet up with his family.

"They were openly engaging with each other, and I did see Pete kiss Chase," the eyewitness said. "They were hanging out on the field and even tossed the football around and engaged with other guests."

Another source shared more details of their "fun-filled weekend,” telling the outlet that Pete and Chase “were joined by friends and family, including Pete's mom and sister.”

"Chase spent time with his mom and sister during the Pro Bowl Games,” the source shared. "They were all there supporting Pete."

This comes after an insider told Radar Online that Pete’s mother has been urging him to settle down and tie the knot with a girl who’s “marriage material” and not some “fame-hugging” celebrity.

The source said that Amy is having hard time to digest her son’s reputation as someone who is very appealing to famous ladies.

“She’d liked to see him settle down and find a nice girl who’s marriage material — not some fame-hugging celebrity,” the source said.

“He’s nearly 30, after all. She’s telling him he needs to be more selective in his choices. By the time she was his age, she was already married with two young kids,” the source added.