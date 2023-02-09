 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Rana Javaid

Sindh revises timings for schools

By
Rana Javaid

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

School children waiting in a que. — Online/File
As the severity of the cold wave has reduced across the province, the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department late on Thursday restored the previous timings of the educational facilities with immediate effect.

In a circular, Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions Additional Director Rafia Javed said: “As the severity of winter/cold has reduced across the province, therefore, the circular…. Dated: 25/1/2023, issued by this directorate regarding school timings is hereby withdrawn.”

On January 25, the provincial education department announced new timings of school openings amid the severe cold wave.

The opening timings of privately managed schools had been fixed at 8:30am, according to the earlier circular.

