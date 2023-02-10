 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana ‘visioned’ a world free of ‘landmines’: Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Princess Diana wanted an end to minefields towards the end of her life.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, writes explicitly about how his late mother felt about the landmines in Africa, and wanted to get rid of them.

“This had been Mummy’s most passionate cause at the end. (She’d gone to Bosnia three weeks before she’d gone to Paris in August 1997.) Many could still remember her walking alone into a live minefield, detonating a mine via remote control, announcing bravely: “One down, seventeen million to go.” Her vision of a world rid of land mines seemed within reach back then.”

He adds: “Now the world was going backwards.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III faces new crisis ahead of coronation

King Charles III faces new crisis ahead of coronation
Prince Harry could surprise world on King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry could surprise world on King Charles III's coronation
Amber Heard's dance with crewmember leaves fans in awe: Video resurfaces

Amber Heard's dance with crewmember leaves fans in awe: Video resurfaces
Prince William and Kate Middleton shun Queen Elizabeth II's instructions?

Prince William and Kate Middleton shun Queen Elizabeth II's instructions?
Harrison Ford says he likes Tom Cruise

Harrison Ford says he likes Tom Cruise
King Charles leaves a fan baffled during his visit to University of East London

King Charles leaves a fan baffled during his visit to University of East London
Harrison Ford talks about his relationship with Kevin Costner

Harrison Ford talks about his relationship with Kevin Costner
Kate Middleton defended after Harry shares her text exchange with Meghan

Kate Middleton defended after Harry shares her text exchange with Meghan

Patti LaBelle says she is ready to date again after divorce

Patti LaBelle says she is ready to date again after divorce
U.S. composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94

U.S. composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94
Simone Ashley explains why she hates wearing corset in Bridgerton

Simone Ashley explains why she hates wearing corset in Bridgerton
Lizzo shares her truth about DNA test in the wake of viral lyric: Watch

Lizzo shares her truth about DNA test in the wake of viral lyric: Watch