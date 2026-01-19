Olivia Rodrigo fuels breakup rumours with family outing sans Louis Partridge

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest outing without Louis Partridge fueled their breakup rumours.

Over the weekend, the Drivers License hitmaker stepped out with her parents to spend quality time together and have dinner.

On Saturday, January 17, the 22-year-old pop star was spotted in Los, heading out of the restaurant alongside her parents Chris and Jennifer.

Appearing downcast, the Deja Vu singer was wearing a thigh length dress. She completed the look with white knee high socks and black shoes.

Her father was sporting a dark blue shirt and layered it with a denim jacket. He paired it with beige shorts.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress’ mother, meanwhile, was clad in a wide leg jeans and matching light blue shirt,

The family outing comes amid rampant unconfirmed rumors regarding Louis, 22, and Olivia’s relationship status.

Reports of the breakup first surfaced on December 22, 2025, indicating that the couple had decided to part ways several weeks prior.

As of yet, the two haven’t officially confirmed the news or issued any statement addressing the swirling rumours.

The Enola Holmes star and the Happier songstress were first romantically linked in 2023.

Notably, the House of Guinness actor was absent when Olivia celebrated the five-year anniversary of her debut hit single.

Moreover, a few weeks ago, she stepped out to celebrate the holidays alongside several superstars at Lily Allen‘s Naughty or Nice holiday bash sans Louis.