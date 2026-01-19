 
Geo News

Mark Ruffalo shares surprising story about 'brain tumour diagnosis'

Mark Ruffalo reveals 'unusual way' he discovered his 'tumour'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 19, 2026

Mark Ruffalo reveals unusual way he discovered his tumour
Mark Ruffalo reveals 'unusual way' he discovered his 'tumour'

Mark Ruffalo has shared an unusual story about being diagnosed with brain tumour.

The Task actor, while chatting with Jason Bateman, Seas Hayes and Will Arnett on Smartless Podcast, opened that he was detected with a tumour behind his left ear while he was working on The Last Castle on 2001.

The surprising fact about this news is that Mark revealed that he had a random "dream" one day about him having a brain tumour. According to him, "it wasn’t even a voice, but a pure knowledge."

The Hulk actor opened on the podcast, "I just had this crazy dream. It wasn’t like any other dream I'd had. It was just like 'You have a brain tumour.'”

He added, the dream told me, “You have a brain tumour, and you have to deal with it immediately'.”

Ruffalo said that he didn’t experience any symptom other than earache before seeing this dream. But he immediately decided to get himself checked up by professionals.

On getting a CT scan, the doctors found a mass the size of a “golf ball” growing behind his left ear. Later, he was referred to get a biopsy to confirm if the tumour is "benign or malignant".

The 58-year-old added, "They said they had a 20 percent chance of nicking a nerve on the left side of my face and killing it, and then I had 70 percent chance of losing my hearing."

However, doctors found out that the tumour was "benign" and were able to remove the growth. 

Italian fashion tycoon Valentino passes away at 93
Italian fashion tycoon Valentino passes away at 93
Dolly Parton shares health update after missing 80th birthday celebrations
Dolly Parton shares health update after missing 80th birthday celebrations
Millie Bobby Brown embraces 'Old Hollywood' glam with new transformation
Millie Bobby Brown embraces 'Old Hollywood' glam with new transformation
Kate Hudson says goodbye to Botox for movie role
Kate Hudson says goodbye to Botox for movie role
'It Ends With Us' author shares health status after raising concerns
'It Ends With Us' author shares health status after raising concerns
TV star Ant McPartlin shares life after rehab and fight against addiction
TV star Ant McPartlin shares life after rehab and fight against addiction
Valerie Bertinelli makes shocking claim about her weight
Valerie Bertinelli makes shocking claim about her weight
Louis Partridge shaves his head despite family's pleas: 'Post-breakup hair'
Louis Partridge shaves his head despite family's pleas: 'Post-breakup hair'