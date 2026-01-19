 
Dylan O'Brien travels back to 'Teen Wolf' era after reunion with costar

Dylan O'Brien dishes on unbreakable bond with 'Teen Wolf' costars after reunion

Geo News Digital Desk
January 19, 2026

Dylan O’Brien looked back fondly at his Teen Wolf experience after a small reunion with a costar at the Astra Film Awards.

The 34-year-old actor crossed paths with Arden Cho during the award ceremony, who played Kira Yukimura on the show, and was honoured with an award for voicing Rumi in K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Reflecting on the sudden reunion, the Maze Runner star said, “Oh, it was awesome. Yeah, I haven’t seen her in, God, maybe 9 or 10 years. So, yeah, it’s really cool. I always really liked Arden.”

O’Brien attended the award ceremony to receive the Game Changer award and told the outlet, “Anytime I see anyone from Teen Wolf, it’s awesome.”

The Twinless actor played Stiles Stilinski on the show in all six seasons, from 2011 to 2017, and was inseparable from his on-screen friend Tyler Posey.

Sharing an update on his friendships now with the castmates, O’Brien said, “Oh, yeah, there always will be. Nothing can replace those types of experiences.”

Posey, who played Scott McCall in the series, Holland Roden, who played Lydia Martin, and others have continued to show support for each other over the years by attending each other’s movie premieres, shows, as well as interacting on social media.

