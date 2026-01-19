‘Heated Rivalry’ stars receive high profile invitation from famous superfan

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams recently ascended the ladder of mainstream popularity thanks to their part in Heated Rivalry, a sports drama set in the world of hockey.

Now, the two rising stars have received an enticing invitation to enjoy a different kind of sports from one of its top names.

Coco Gauff, ranked the world number two among women’s tennis, has come out as the hit show’s “number one fan”.

During a conversation with the Tennis Channel, published on Instagram, the two-time Grand Slam winner hailed Connor and Hudson’s series as one of her current favourites.

“The storyline, I think is so relevant, I think a lot of people maybe can relate. I think that was really cool. The tension, obviously, the sexual tension and then the romantic tension,” she said. “I love the trope that enemies – well, they aren’t real enemies – but enemies to lovers, but they both were denying their feelings. I don’t know. I just eat stuff up like that.”

She ended her interview by inviting the show’s leads to watch her play at the ongoing Australian Open tournament.

“Hey, Connor and Hudson, my name is Coco. I am tennis’ number one Heated Rivalry fan. Please come to my match and watch me play… Love you guys.”

The social media channel echoed the tennis star’s words in its caption, summoning Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams to “pull up to Coco’s match.”