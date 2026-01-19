 
Hugh Bonneville finds love again after years of heartbreak

The actor is dating vegan influencer Heidi Kadlecova after ending his 25-year marriage

January 19, 2026

Hugh Bonneville has confessed that he feels 'blessed to start a new chapter' after a number of heartbreaks. 

The Paddington actor, 62 ,ended his relationship with his wife of 25 years, Lulu Williams, in 2023, following the loss of his mother, brother and father within the space of six years. 

Their relationship has gone from strength-to-strength, with Heidi accompanying him on the red carpet of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in New York last September.

The TV star admitted: 'I do feel very blessed and very content to have started a new chapter.

'I am more accepting of the wheel of life and how fortunate I have been to have, on the whole, good health and to do something I love.' 

In the February issue of Saga Magazine, Hugh reflected on the overwhelming grief he faced after his mother Patricia died.

Patricia - whom he only learned later in life worked for MI6 - died aged 85 in 2014.

Hugh's brother Nigel died unexpectedly in his sleep two years later followed by his father John, a surgeon, in 2020 at the age of 93 after a battle with dementia.  

