Joseph Gordon-Levitt set to mark comeback with new project after hiatus

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is on the way to make major return to Hollywood with AI thriller for Netflix after years of remaining relatively absent from the spotlight.

The 44-year-old actor has kept a low profile in recent years stepping back from mainstream projects to focus on family life and passion-driven ventures.

His hiatus was also shaped by a personal tragedy: the death of his older brother Dan Gordon-Levitt in 2010.

The loss profoundly influenced his career choices.

Joseph and Dan co-founded the collaborative media platform HitRecord in 2005.

Following his brother’s passing, Gordon-Levitt shifted his priorities toward meaningful, creative work rather than chasing blockbuster fame.

He has since become a vocal advocate for ethical technology even addressing the United Nations about the risks of artificial intelligence.

He is now collaborating with Netflix for an untitled AI thriller.

The project is co-written with Kieran Fitzgerald (Snowden) and produced by Rian Johnson’s T-Street Productions.

It will also star Rachel McAdams who joined the film after Anne Hathaway exited during development.

Industry insiders view the film as both a comeback and a statement: Gordon-Levitt is returning on his own terms, with a story that reflects his interest in technology, ethics, and human vulnerability.

Filming is slated for 2026 marking a new chapter in his career after years of deliberate distance from the Tinseltown.

He is best known for his roles in 500 Days of Summer, Inception, and The Dark Knight Rises.