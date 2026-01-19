Green Day joins Bad Bunny as latest Superbowl performing act

Green Day has been roped in to perform at this year’s Superbowl, set to open the sports tournament by taking to the stage on February 8.

The San Francisco based group will “open Super Bowl LX by ushering generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field with a dynamic performance of their most iconic rock anthems,” per NFL’s official announcement.

While the senior director for the league’s event and game presentation, Tim Tubito, termed the newly unveiled gig “an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX.”

“Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL Legends who’ve helped define this sport is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX,” he said. “As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world.”

The band, led by vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong, have been lined up as part of the Superbowl’s pregame entertainment alongside Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones.

While Bad Bunny is still on par to perform during the Superbowl halftime at California’s Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.