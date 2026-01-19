 
Kylie Jenner twins with Charli XCX to promote 'The Moment'

New mockumentary ‘The Moment’ starring Kylie Jenner and Charli XCX is slated release in late January

Geo News Digital Desk
January 19, 2026

Kylie Jenner and Charlie XCX demanded attention in matching two-piece swimsuits.

Promoting their upcoming mocumentary, titled The Moment, the Kardashians star and the 365 singer set hearts racing in matching black bikinis.

On Sunday, January 18, the Khy founder took to her Instagram to drop a sizzling snapshot of the duo.

The photo featured the Brat singer and the 28-year-old influencer posing as they slipped white robes over their skimpy two pieces.

Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, accessorised her poolside ensemble with a pair of large tinted black sunglasses, while Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter held a black-and-white clapperboard.

Kylie Jenner twins with Charli XCX to promote ‘The Moment

Their fans rallied to the comments section to gush over the recent post shared over the weekend.

One gushed, "This is what the moment looks like," followed by another, writing, "Sisters but not twins [heart eyes emoji]."

"You're doing amazing swettiiee," a third supported added.

Moreover, the 33-year-old singer reposted Kylie’s social media update on her own Instagram Stories with a caption that reads, "The second people are getting sick of you, that's when you have to go even harder."

Charli XCX shared more snaps from her latest visit to the cinema. Donning flared jeans, red heels and loose fitting T-shirt, she offered some glimpses from her outing via reels.

Additionally, The Moment is set to hit the cinema on January 30, 2026 (USA)

