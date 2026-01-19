Sabrina Carpenter makes ‘SNL’ return with surprising cameo

Sabrina Carpenter returned to Studio 8H during a new episode hosted by Finn Wolfhard with ASAP Rocky as the musical guest.

In the latest episode of Saturday Night Live aired on Saturday, January 17, the Espresso hitmaker surprised her fans with an unexpected cameo in a hilarious sketch.

The 26-year-old pop star, who previously served as both host and musical guest in October 2025, returned to reprise her role in a sketch, titled Snack Homiez.

The nearly six-minute long gig about teenage boys discussing their favourite snacks on a podcast features Stranger Things star Wolfhard alongside cast members Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline and Veronika Slowikowska, roasting each other and ranking their “goated snacks of 2026.”

Sporting a white sweatshirt with a dark brown boy cut wig, the former Disney star-turned-pop sensation left fans in stitches with her hilarious delivery.

For the unversed, the Please Please Please chart topper last appeared on the show in a similar sketch in October 2025.

In the wake of the release of her seventh album, Man’s Best Friend, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Sabrina performed her hit Manchild and Nobody’s Son during that episode.

Although Rocky had previously appeared in a 2018 sketch called “Friendos” with Kenan Thompson and Donald Glover, Saturday’s episode marked his first performance as a musical guest on the NBC comedy special.