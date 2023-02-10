 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 10 2023
Web Desk

Kiara Advani drops first exclusive video of her dreamy wedding

Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Sidharth and Kiara opts for song 'Ranjha' from 'Shershah' for their wedding video

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tie the knot on February 7; the latter shares the first glimpse from inside her dreamy wedding.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a video that takes one out of this universe. The duo looked extremely adorable in the video. The entire wedding reel gives a royal kind of vibe to the viewers.

The video begins with Kiara walking down the aisle with some close friends and family members wearing a beautiful baby pink coloured designer lehenga . As soon as she reaches the spot, Kiara starts dancing while smiling at husband Sidharth. 

Meanwhile, Sidharth stands on the other side wearing an ivory sherwani. The two then hug each other and exchange garlands.

Sid and Kiara opted for song Ranjha by B Praak from their blockbuster film Shershah for their wedding video.

A glimpse into their royal wedding is absolutely eye-catching and breath-taking. The couple’s industry colleagues were also left mesmerized after watching the video.

Neetu Kapoor wrote: “Soooo Lovly” while Ananya Panday commented: “Toooooo sweet!!!!!”.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia also commented on the video, wrote: “Uff! Beautiful Ki n Sid.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. 

