Netflix ‘You’ Penn Badgley wants no bold scenes in season 4: Here’s why?

Netflix You actor Penn Badgley on his podcast on Thursday Podcrushed revealed the reason why he did not want to continue doing the intimate scenes in season 4.

You is a psychological crime-thriller that follows Joe Goldberg played by Badgley, an obsessive charmer who falls in love with a series of women to the point where he end up murdering them.

“I asked Sera Gamble can I just do no more intimacy scenes,” he told his co-host Nava Kavelin on the podcast from Stitcher Studios.

While opening up on the reason of not wanting to do any intimate scenes in the season 4, the 36-year-old actor revealed “This is actually a decision I made before I took the show. I don’t think I have ever mentioned it publicly."

"One of the main things was, do I want to put myself back on a career path where I’m always playing the romantic lead?”

“Fidelity in every relationship, including my marriage, is important to me,” continues Badgley.

He went on further explaining, “it’s got to the point where I don’t want to do that. So I said to Sera, ‘my desire would be zero, to go from 100 to zero.’ But I signed this contract. I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You can’t take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept. So how much less can you make it, was my question to them?”

“She didn’t even bat an eye. She was really glad that I was that honest. She was sort of almost, I want to say empowered, it had a really positive response. They came back with a phenomenal reduction.” He added.

Badgley’s character is headed to London in the first part of season 4, to start over with a new identity of Prof. Johnathan Moore.

Season 4 part 1 of the highly anticipated show debuted on Thursday, February 9, 2023,with its second part releasing on March 9, 2023.