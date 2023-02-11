 
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Channing Tatum shares his fan moment with Matt Damon

Channing Tatum recently reflected on his meet-up with Matt Damon for the first time.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actor revealed that he met Damon while he was filming 2011 Steven Soderbergh movie Haywire.

“We're in Albuquerque, and we've shot for the day. We're all just hanging out at the hotel bar and Matt Damon comes by to hang out with Soderbergh. I'm just beside myself,” recalled the 42-year-old.

Tatum continued, “I'm such a fan, and still am. I sat down next to him, and I was like, ‘Hey, man. Where are you from?’ — and I was like ‘I just asked Matt Damon where he's from’.”

“Everyone on the planet knows where Matt Damon is from, and he obviously knows that I know where Matt Damon is from, and I almost didn't recover,” stated the Dear John actor.

Tatum mentioned, “I don't think I said anything for the next maybe two hours or so, and I still think about it today. Every once in a while, I'll just have a cold sweat and feel like, I can't believe…”

Reflecting on his meeting with Damon, Tatum recalled, “He knew I was freaking out and just didn't even acknowledge it. Because he's such a personable guy.”

“He just took care of me in that moment and answered me. It was like nothing ever happened. He was just like, ‘Oh, I'm from Boston. Where are you from?’ and I was like, ‘I'm from Florida’. In my head I just kept screaming, ‘I'm sorry. I'm sorry!’” mentioned Tatum.

The actor added, “I don't know if he remembers it at all. I don't know if he ever even remembers meeting me, but we're friendly now, and I can kind of, sort of keep it together today.”

