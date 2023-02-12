 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS V fans step up to help Earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

BTS V fans step up to help Earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

BTS V inspires his fans to do good as his global fanbase donates to the victims of Earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The official Korean fanbase of BTS V announced that they have donated to the local relief organisation, 'Anatolia People's People's Peace Foundation (AHBAP),' a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Turkey.

According to Allkpop, the twitter post shared by the fanbase read "We, Seoko Kim's management team, participated in donations for emergency relief for the "Earthquake in Turkey and Syria" in the name of Taehyung."

"I hope that it will be of some help in saving the lives of the survivors, and I pray that there will be no more damage."

V aka Taehyung's Spanish fanbase also donated to a non-governmental organisation, Humanitarian Relief Foundation 'IHH,' providing food, supplies and helping rescuers.

Taehyung's Malaysian fanbase donated to the 'PUBLIC GOOD' campaign for earthquake victims. 

The Korean idol's Philippine fanbases also said, "To help those affected by the Turkey and Syria earthquakes and rescue workers, they donated to 'PUBLIC GOOD' in the name of Taehyung.

The BTS member's fanbase donated to more than 70 charities for his recent 27th birthday.


More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles, Beyonce among first winners at BRIT awards

Harry Styles, Beyonce among first winners at BRIT awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting
Vin Diesel returns to work with filmmaker David Twohy for 'Riddick: Furya'

Vin Diesel returns to work with filmmaker David Twohy for 'Riddick: Furya'
Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends

Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends
Dolly Parton explains why she’s happy to be in her 70s

Dolly Parton explains why she’s happy to be in her 70s
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on alopecia lessons post Oscar slap scandal

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on alopecia lessons post Oscar slap scandal
Pamela Anderson shares shocking revelation about her childhood dream job

Pamela Anderson shares shocking revelation about her childhood dream job
Machine Gun Kelly 'got electrocuted' during Super Bowl performance

Machine Gun Kelly 'got electrocuted' during Super Bowl performance
Brendan Fraser wishes to work with 'old friend' Michelle Yeoh in the fourth 'Mummy' film

Brendan Fraser wishes to work with 'old friend' Michelle Yeoh in the fourth 'Mummy' film
Ulrika Jonsson calls out Leonardo DiCaprio over his rumoured link-up with 19-year-old model

Ulrika Jonsson calls out Leonardo DiCaprio over his rumoured link-up with 19-year-old model
Donald Trump lambastes Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl

Donald Trump lambastes Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl