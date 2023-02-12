'RiRi, I love you so much': DJ Khaled gives special shout-out to Rihanna for Super Bowl show

Rapper DJ Khaled has shared a sweet message for music sensation Rihanna ahead of her much-awaited Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday.



"Congratulations in advance. They changed the name of Super Bowl. It’s called ‘RiRi Super Bowl.’ I’mma have my airhorn ready and I’m going to order me a cheeseburger well done."



The 47-year-old rapper appeared to be very excited as he gushed over his “Wild Thoughts” collaborator while speaking to Page Six at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fanatics party at the Arizona Biltmore, saying: "RiRi, I love you so much."

DJ Khaled shared this special message for the Fenty Beauty founder ahead of her highly anticipated halftime show on Sunday.

He appeared skipping a question, when asked whether fans will see him join Rihanna on stage this weekend as a surprise performer.



"I’m coming as a fan and Rihanna’s my sister. I can’t wait to see it. I’m here to support,” he told other reporters, noting that he’s “rooting” for Rihanna over the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. “We’re all winners."