Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly enjoy Super Bowl weekend amid split rumours

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly enjoy at Super Bowl weekend amid split rumours

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted enjoying Super Bowl weekend amid rumours that the duo has parted ways after almost three years of romance.

The Jennifer's Body star sparked breakup rumours after she removed all snaps of her with the rapper from her since deleted Instagram account.

She then dropped a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade further fueling the break up speculations.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the actor captioned her new photo.

However, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, have been out at parties together "every night" and "seemed fine."

"Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine," the source shared.

"Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn't great."

The insider went on to say that the duo’s relationship has lots of "highs and lows.” "Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows,” the source said.

“They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up," the source noted before adding that Fox "also likes to troll her fans during the more 'off' times between them for attention."