 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West's fashion style enters Rihanna's Super Bowl outfit?

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Kanye West's fashion style enters Rihanna's Super Bowl outfit?

Rihanna's bold Super Bowl costume was inspired by Kanye West's Donda listening party outfit in 2021, according to fans.

According to HITC, the Barbados singer set fire on stage with her thirteen minutes performance. But some eagle-eyed netizens are finding resemblance in both stars' dresses.

The Work singer donned a bright red jumpsuit with a body suit underneath and wore matching sneakers.

Kanye Wests fashion style enters Rihannas Super Bowl outfit?

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner also sported an edgy red tank top with the same color pants and paired it with the same bold colour Yeezy gap round jacket in 2021.

The stark similarities between both megastars' costumes led to speculations on the internet that soon-to-be-mom Super Bowl outfit has inspired by fashion mogul Donda's party look.

Kanye Wests fashion style enters Rihannas Super Bowl outfit?

While some fans also highlighted the similarities between stage settings in both events.

Moreover, some of the die-hard fans of the disgraced rapper were also disappointed when Ye didn't show up when Rihanna sang All of the Lights in the halftime performance.

"Rihanna slick pulled up in the Donda listening party outfit," commented one fan.

Another chimed in, "Rihanna didn't bring Kanye. But he was there with her. Btw the stage design was basically Donda stadium listenings."

A third fan tweeted, "Rihanna's outfit is very Donda-esque, like from LP2."

"Rihanna's outfit was giving vibes of ye's outfit at Donda's first concert at Mercedes-Benz stadium," tweeted another.

It is pertinent to mention here that Super Bowl 2022 was attended by West with his kids North and Saint at the Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

More From Entertainment:

Penn Badgley reveals he never watched ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot, fans react

Penn Badgley reveals he never watched ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot, fans react
Rihanna sparks reactions with her jaw dropping performance at Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna sparks reactions with her jaw dropping performance at Super Bowl Halftime show

Jennifer Aniston, Harry Styles exchanging 'flirty' texts since his wardrobe malfunction

Jennifer Aniston, Harry Styles exchanging 'flirty' texts since his wardrobe malfunction

Amy Robach throws shade on ex-hubby Andrew Shue on 50th birthday?

Amy Robach throws shade on ex-hubby Andrew Shue on 50th birthday?
Is Olivia Wilde dating again after Harry Styles breakup?

Is Olivia Wilde dating again after Harry Styles breakup?
‘The Last of Us' crew members weren't allowed to say 'zombie' word on set

‘The Last of Us' crew members weren't allowed to say 'zombie' word on set
MCU disappoints fans after not releasing ‘The Marvels’ trailer at Super Bowl 2023

MCU disappoints fans after not releasing ‘The Marvels’ trailer at Super Bowl 2023
Royal family ‘reluctant to engage’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims

Royal family ‘reluctant to engage’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims
Piers Morgan praises Rihanna for ‘impressive’ Super Bowl halftime performance

Piers Morgan praises Rihanna for ‘impressive’ Super Bowl halftime performance
Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Queen Elizabeth was unhappy at Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding

Queen Elizabeth was unhappy at Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding
Berlin film fest promises starry nights, meaty fare

Berlin film fest promises starry nights, meaty fare