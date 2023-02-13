 
Billie Eilish snapped in a rare appearance with musician boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish was snapped in a rare appearance with The Neighbourhood beau Jessie Rutherford.

On Sunday, February 12, Billie Ellish and Jessie Rutherford, together watched Kansas City Chiefs win only the third Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

According to Daily Mail, Ellish, 21, was seen coming out of the venue in Gucci shorts and a loose-fitting dress shirt, teamed with a Burberry cap, a neckerchief and long white socks over strappy black shoes.

Meanwhile, The Neighbourhood frontman was trailing behind his Grammy-winning girlfriend, in a spread collar shirt and grey cardigan, worn over a pair of distinctive maroon trousers.

The couple occupied a private box to watch the game among the likes of Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd, hitmakers Adele and Beyoncé, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney with his wife Nancy.

