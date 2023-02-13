Kim Kardashian shares snaps from ski trip with all four children

Kim Kardashian grabbed the sledges and took her kids for a family vacation to the snow-capped mountains.



Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures of children on Sunday, February 12.

According to People, the SKIMS mogul shared her kids' ski talents and debuted her new honey-blonde hair.

Kim, 42, enjoyed some fresh snow with her daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, plus sons, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.

The Kardashians star donned an all-black outfit, and her eldest, North, in a silvery ski suit, rode the lift.

Psalm made silly faces for the camera. Meanwhile, Saint looked from the back as his young sister Chicago posed for the camera in a hot-pink ensemble.

The children's grandmother, Kris Jenner commented on the pictures, "Ski cuties!!!!"










