 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release
Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release

Taylor Swift has been named the highest paid female entertainer in the world as she has earned a whopping $92 million in 2022, according to a new report from Forbes.

Swift, 33, is also the only woman to make it to the 10 top-earning entertainers in the world. She has secured 9th spot on the list behind Tyler Perry, Brad Pitt, the Rolling Stones and other Hollywood stars.

Following the massive success of Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights – released in October 2022 - Swift made history by being the first performer to have ten songs in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that Swift earned the majority of her $92 million in earnings from music she had recorded in previous years.

An estimated 70% of Swift’s came from her past library, including royalties from album sales and streaming.

Swift won the 2023 Grammy Award for best music video for All Too Well: The Short Film.

More From Entertainment:

Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years

Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon
Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer

Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer
Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?
Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA

Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA
Nicola Peltz reaches out to Victoria Beckham asking for help amid online hate

Nicola Peltz reaches out to Victoria Beckham asking for help amid online hate

Sweden’s king to undergo surgery next week

Sweden’s king to undergo surgery next week
Rihanna was not paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show, here’s why

Rihanna was not paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show, here’s why
Rihanna tells fans she’s going to ‘put out’ new music: ‘They are waiting’

Rihanna tells fans she’s going to ‘put out’ new music: ‘They are waiting’