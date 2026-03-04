Alex Warren wants to bring in One Direction singer on his 2026 tour

Alex Warren to kickstart 2026 'Little Orphan Alex Live' tour on March 13

Alex Warren has shared that he would like to bring in a One Direction singer to one of his shows in the United Kingdom.

The 25-year-old singer and songwriter is all set to kickstart his first headlining tour titled, "Alex Warren Presents: Little Orphan Alex Live" on March 13.

In his recent chat with Capital, Alex opened that he would love to have Louis Tomlinson at one of his gigs in the UK leg of his tour.

“I want to bring out Louis Tomlinson. That'd be fun. He's great.”

The host asked Warren, “Have you guys got in the studio together?” to which he replied, “No, but we've hung out. He's really rad. He's fun. I should text him.”

Alex might be referring to the meeting when Louis opened in one of his interviews about planning to contact him because latter’s son Freddie liked former’s song, Ordinary.

The Lemonade singer was asked on Capital Official if he has been friends with Warren.

“I reached out to him actually it’s the first time I got the chance to be like a real cool dad. Freddie loves his song Ordinary so I reached out to him and hopefully we’re going to see each other”, said Tomlinson.

Work wise, Louis is all set to kickstart his “How Do We Get Here” tour on March 23.