Travis Kelce paves way for new Taylor Swift collab after 'Opalite'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are working on more than their wedding behind-the-scenes

Travis Kelce seems to be on a journey to cement his position as the creative manager at Taylor Swift's 13 Management, after he brought forth Chris Lake's Opalite remix.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end has now sparked excitement for a new potential collaboration underway between the pop superstar, also 36, and Noah Kahan.

Swifties noticed that the NFL star began following the Northern Attitude hitmaker and he followed back. While it could be two men making friends, fans think it's deeper than that.

Social media sleuths claimed that the fiancées attended a private concert of Kahan's recently, and the collaboration seems more possible than ever.

The Paul Revere singer himself attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Denver back in 2023, and the admiration seems mutual between the artists.

Following the social media update, Swifties and Kahan’s fans celebrated their worlds colliding with one writing on X, “Travis, time to slide into those DMs for a collab,” referring to Kelce working on Chris Lake's Opalite remix through Instagram messages with the singer.

“I bet he's going on New Heights for the album rollout!” one Swiftie guessed referring to Kelce’s podcast and Kahan’s upcoming album which will be released on April 24.

Another wished, “imagine there's a taylor collab on the great divide,” while one claimed that the pair “met this weekend in Montana, evidently.”

While the speculations and excitement is all unofficial, they will soon get their confirmations after the release of Kahan’s album, The Great Divide.

As for a potential collaboration on TS13, it remains unclear how long fans would have to wait for.