Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Kai from EXO is returning for a new comeback in March

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

It was reported on February 14th that Kai will be returning with a new comeback in March
It was reported by SPOTV News on February 14th that Kai from Exo will be returning with a new comeback in March. In response to the report, a source from Kai’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news.

The agency stated, “Kai is planning on releasing a new solo album in mid-March. Please anticipate it a lot.”

This will be Kai’s first comeback in over a year, with his last comeback being released in November of 2021 by the name Peaches. The mini album jumped to the number 1 spot immediately after its release on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. It entered the No. 2 spot on the European iTunes album chart as well as No. 38 on the Worldwide Apple Music Album Chart.

Ahead of his comeback, Kai just finished wrapping up his solo event called the "Kai Japan Special Live 2023." EXO will also be holding a fan event in April to celebrate the group’s 11th anniversary. The fan event is made more special for both the fans and the band since group member Baekhyun has finally ended his mandatory military service.  

