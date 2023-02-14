 
entertainment
Bella Ramsey reveals why she has worn a chest binder while filming The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey has recently addressed her non-binary identity that influenced her character in HBO’s hit series The Last of Us.

In a new interview with GQ UK, Ramsey, who uses she/her pronouns, revealed that she wore a “chest binder” during 90 per cent of the filming process.

“Which probably isn’t healthy,” confessed the 19-year-old. “Like, please bind safely.”

Ramsey shared that she had a great bonding with co-star Pedro Pascal, whose sister is transgender.

The actress mentioned that he was “super supportive” and had conversations about sexuality and gender.

“They weren’t always deep; they could be funny and humorous, the whole spectrum. We were just very honest and open with each other,” stated the actress.

Ramsey also discussed about wearing dresses and corsets for the 2022 comedy Catherine Called Birdy and Becoming Elizabeth.

“I felt super powerful in that. Playing these more feminine characters is a chance to be something so opposite to myself, and it’s really fun,” remarked the Game of Thrones alum.

In the end, she added, “This is what bothers me more than pronouns: being called a ‘young woman’ or a ‘powerful young woman’, ‘young lady,’ but I’m just not [that].”

