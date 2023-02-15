 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s ‘warmed the hearts of everybody’ with 4th pregnancy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

File Footage

This insight has been brought to light by an inside source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Per the findings of Marie Claire, “The senior Royals are quietly aware of their plan and are just thrilled at the prospect."

"There’s nothing more wonderful than a baby to put everyone in a good mood and feel warm and fuzzy about the future.”

“It’s everyone’s biggest hope that Kate will be lucky enough to fall pregnant, add to their beautiful family and warm the hearts of everybody in the process.”

