 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Protesters to confront King Charles during Milton Keynes visit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Protesters to confront King Charles during Milton Keynes visit

Anti-monarchy group Republic said it plans to stage what it called “a limited protest” when King Charles visits Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, tomorrow to mark its new city status.

The group was criticized for announcing the protest against the monarch by hundreds of royal fans online.

Republic is a British republican pressure group advocating the replacement of the United Kingdom's monarchy with a de jure parliamentary republic.

The group has also announced that "On 6th May the eyes of the world will be on the coronation. This is the moment we make our objection loud, visible and impossible to ignore. Pledge to add your voice to the call for a republic."

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West's documentary and podcast on the works at BBC

Kanye West's documentary and podcast on the works at BBC
Travis Barker wishes wife Kourtney Kardashian with a sweet note on their first Valentine's Day after wedding

Travis Barker wishes wife Kourtney Kardashian with a sweet note on their first Valentine's Day after wedding
Prince William wanted to win 'life long competition' over Africa with Prince Harry

Prince William wanted to win 'life long competition' over Africa with Prince Harry
Alicia Silverstone's first look for Berlin-bound horror 'Perpetrator' revealed

Alicia Silverstone's first look for Berlin-bound horror 'Perpetrator' revealed
Prince Harry made 'nature his God' to fight post-traumatic stress

Prince Harry made 'nature his God' to fight post-traumatic stress
Paul Mescal 'mad and upset' on people talking about his relationship with Phoebe Bridgers

Paul Mescal 'mad and upset' on people talking about his relationship with Phoebe Bridgers
Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa flaunts her fit physique in red swimsuit as she soaks up the sun

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa flaunts her fit physique in red swimsuit as she soaks up the sun
Princess Diana taught world HIV is 'not a curse', 'changed the world' with kindness

Princess Diana taught world HIV is 'not a curse', 'changed the world' with kindness
Prince William told Prince Harry he 'needed help' after first 'panic attack'

Prince William told Prince Harry he 'needed help' after first 'panic attack'
Rihanna reflects on her journey to motherhood: 'Everything changes'

Rihanna reflects on her journey to motherhood: 'Everything changes'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's 9-month-old son achieves first milestone

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's 9-month-old son achieves first milestone
Gigi Hadid bursts into tears sharing her trauma in new interview

Gigi Hadid bursts into tears sharing her trauma in new interview