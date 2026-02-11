‘Chicken Shop Date’ host Amelia Dimoldenberg leads show’s charm to movies

 
Amelia Dimoldenberg to turn actress with new movie deal

Geo News Digital Desk
February 11, 2026

Amelia Dimoldenberg, creator and host of the popular interview series Chicken Shop Date, is set to develop and star in a new romantic comedy.

The British anchor has signed a new deal with Amazon MGM Studios’ Orion Pictures, which will see her play “a by-the-book journalist” in an upcoming film, whose life is thrown into disarray when one of her professional interviews takes a romantic turn “that makes her question everything she believes about love,” per Variety.

Amelia will produce the film alongside Gloria Sanchez Productions, the studio also behind Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, Booksmart.

The 32-year-old comedian has her entire brand built out of being a charming host who “awkwardly” flirts with her guests or interviewees — a detail which factors into her charm.

She has hosted several segments for high profile events, including the Academy Awards.

While she particularly piqued the internet’s attention for hosting the GQ Men Of The Year Awards red carpet in 2022, where she indulged in an amusingly flirtatious exchange with Andrew Garfield.

The Spider-Man actor later made a memorable and much-awaited appearance on Chicken Shop Date in 2024.

Meanwhile, most details about Amelia Dimoldenberg’s film project are still under wraps, with an official release date not yet known.

