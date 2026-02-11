 
Selena Gomez adds to Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime performance drama

After Donald Trump, Adam Sandler, and more celebrities Selena Gomez reacts to Bad Bunny Super Bowl show

February 11, 2026

Selena Gomez is the latest Hollywood celebrity to join the conversation surrounding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

While Donald Trump, and other personalities criticised the Puerto Rican superstar, the Only Murders in the Building star added her voice in support of the Spanish rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Sharing her and her goddaughter Aubriella Marie’s reaction to one of the most-watched halftime shows, the American actress and singer posted an image on her Instagram Stories.

On Monday, February 9, the Rare Beauty co-founder posted a photo of the baby girl watching the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance.

In the adorable snapshot, the Calm Down hitmaker’s goddaughter could be seen holding a Puerto Rican flag up while watching the TV.

"My god daughter proud as can be [teary eyes emoji]," Justin Bieber’s ex captioned the image. "What a beautiful half time show! [red heart and globe emoji].”

For the unversed, Elle reported that the 33-year , became a godmother to her cousin Priscilla Cosme's daughter, Aubriella Marie Cosme, in 2020.

In addition to Selena, other prominent vocal supporters are Kacey Musgraves, Meghan McCain, Adam Sandler, Kerry Washington, Jon Hamm, and Zach Bryan. Piers Morgan, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and more  also expressed strong support.

The Monaco singer’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, sparked a significant divide among celebrities and political figures, largely centered on the performance being conducted almost entirely in Spanish and its focus on Puerto Rican culture.

While Trump called the show "absolutely terrible,” Florida Representative Greg Steube and Pete Hegseth expressed disapproval.

Other critics include Jake Paul, Megyn Kelly, Kevin Sorbo, Brett Favre, and Jill Zarin.

