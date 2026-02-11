Zayn Malik takes subtle jab at Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz whirlwind romance

Zayn Malik previously made inappropriate joke on Harry Styles at Las Vegas Residency

Zayn Malik has seemingly taken an indirect dig at former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles again following the Las Vegas Residency move.

The Pillowtalk singer made headlines a few days back as he threw shade on Harry by joking about the ongoing controversy about high ticket prices for latter’s new tour “Together, Together”.

While interacting with audience at the Las Vegas Residency, the 33-year-old singer made an inappropriate joke saying, “hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high – just saying.”

Zayn is all set to appear at Alex Cooper's Call her Daddy podcast once again. The official promo of the show has been dropped on the Instagram handle of the podcast.

During the chat, he was asked by the host, “You obviously have been in a public relationship before; would you be open to that again?”

The Dusk till Dawn hitmaker instantly said, “No. I’m not the kind of dude that likes to go to five-star Michelin restaurants ever night and get pictured.”

He continued the statement by adding, “People use that on social media to put up a false portrayal of their life”.

Even though Malik didn't take any names, but the remark looked like it was a subtle dig at Styles and his romance with Zoe Kravitz.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker had been away from the limelight for quite a few years.

But as the reports of his comeback started emerging on the internet, suddenly Harry started making public appearances.

In August 2025, he was first spotted on an outing with Zoe Kravitz. The duo walked the streets of Rome holding hands. Their pictures were circulating on social media daily until the release of Styles new song, Aperture.